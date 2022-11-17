Despite challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic, supply-chain issues and Russia’s war in Ukraine, the company said it was able to exceed all of its most financial targets in fiscal 2022.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Thyssenkrupp to propose dividend after earnings and sales rise, targets exceeded - November 17, 2022
- : Retirement savers, especially Gen Z, hold steady, even in a rough stock market - November 17, 2022
- : House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to address her future plans Thursday - November 16, 2022