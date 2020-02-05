Dow Jones Newswires: TomTom plans EUR50M share buyback and swings to net loss

TomTom NV said Wednesday that it plans to buy back 50 million euros ($55.5 million) of its shares as the company reported a swing to net loss for the fourth quarter on lower revenue and higher costs.
