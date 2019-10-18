Total SA said Friday that it is speeding up its digital transformation, and set a target of generating up to $1.5 billion in revenue and reduced costs per year by 2025.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: London Stock Exchange revenue up 12%, CFO David Warren to retire - October 18, 2019
- Dow Jones Newswires: Total speeding up digital transformation to create $1.5 billion in value by 2025 - October 18, 2019
- Dow Jones Newswires: InterContinental Hotels revenue hit by tough trading conditions - October 18, 2019