Consumer confidence in the U.K. improved in September to the most optimistic level in more than a year and a half, a signal of improving prospects for the country’s economy and that pressures on household spending could be easing, according to a survey published Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. consumer confidence improves to highest level since January 2022 - September 21, 2023
- By buying Splunk, Cisco is closer to becoming a software company - September 21, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: By buying Splunk, Cisco is closer to becoming a software company - September 21, 2023