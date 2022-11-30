Ofgem said the investment packages for the companies, which cover 14 local networks, will help deliver cheaper, cleaner and more reliable local grids at no extra cost for consumers.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.S. trade deficit in goods jumps almost 8% to $99 billion as exports sag - November 30, 2022
- : DoorDash to lay off 1,250 employees as CEO says costs grew too fast - November 30, 2022
- Economic Report: U.S. grew 2.9% in third quarter, GDP shows, and there’s little sign of recession for now - November 30, 2022