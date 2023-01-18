U.K. consumer prices rose 10.5% on year in December, down from the 10.7% increase recorded in November, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Pearson full-year underlying sales rise 5% - January 18, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Antofagasta sees costs and production rising in 2023 - January 18, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. inflation eased further in December as gasoline prices declined - January 18, 2023