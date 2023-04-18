The U.K. unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in the December-February period, slightly higher than the 3.7% rate recorded in the three months to January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. jobless rate rose slightly in three months to February as pay growth stalled - April 18, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: EasyJet sees 2023 profit beating market views after first half pretax loss narrowed - April 18, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: GSK to acquire Canada’s Bellus Health for $14.75 per share - April 18, 2023