The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has launched an investigation into cloud gaming and mobile browsers after an earlier report showed Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. have an effective duopoly on mobile ecosystems.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. regulator opens probe into Apple and Google mobile browsers - November 22, 2022
- : Average premiums rise for Medicare Advantage, Part D plans - November 22, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Sheetz to sell $1.99 gasoline over Thanksgiving week - November 22, 2022