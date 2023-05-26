If the CMA accepts the commitments, competing advertisers would be able to opt out from their ad data being used by Meta in the Facebook Marketplace.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Citigroup upgrades its rating on U.S. stocks, powered by AI boom, resilient economy - May 26, 2023
- Market Extra: Is the U.S. stock market closed on on Memorial Day? - May 26, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘Tipping culture is out of control’: I was asked to tip 15% when I made a donation to charity. When will this madness end? - May 26, 2023