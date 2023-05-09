UBS said that on the closure of the acquisition, both banks will operate as a consolidated banking group but that each will act independently for the foreseeable future.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: UBS outlines new leadership team as it says Credit Suisse deal will close in coming weeks - May 9, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s export growth slows in April - May 8, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Japan will end yield curve control if stable 2% inflation reached, BOJ’s Ueda says - May 8, 2023