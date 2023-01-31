The Swiss bank UBS CH:UBSG reported a net profit of $1.65 billion in the three months to the end of December, up from $1.35 billion for the same period a year earlier.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- UBS posts surprise profit as wealth management attracts billions in new money - January 31, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Royal KPN posts forecast beating profit, begins $325.5 million share buyback program - January 31, 2023
- Need to Know: It’s a key week for the stock market. If you’re not nervous, you should be, this global strategist warns. - January 31, 2023