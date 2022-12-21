The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, approved the bailout, which included a cash capital increase of EUR8 billion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: We know texting while driving is dangerous; this is how many people admit to doing it anyway - December 21, 2022
- Next Avenue: They are the Marines of disaster relief: How to become a spontaneous volunteer - December 21, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Uniper shares rise after EU clears Germany’s bailout - December 21, 2022