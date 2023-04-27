The London-based advertising group said that revenue for the quarter rose to 3.46 billion pounds and backed its full-year guidance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: WPP first quarter revenue rises to $4.21 billion - April 27, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Repsol profit fell in first quarter as lower energy prices weighed on sales - April 27, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Unilever reports falls short of forecasts with underlying sales growth of 10.5% - April 27, 2023