U.S. stocks rebounded strongly Friday, perking back up a day after the S&P 500’s longest win streak in two years was snapped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed about 391 points higher Friday, or 1.2%, ending near 34,283, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX gained 1.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP advanced 2.1%. Stocks rallied as the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y pulled back to 4.627% as of 3 p.m. Eastern, but still booked a weekly advance. The rally in stocks came a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell threw cold water on the equity rally, saying that higher rates might still be needed to tame inflation. For the week, the S&P 500 gained 1.3%, while the Dow rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq advanced 2.4%. It marked back-to-back weakly wins for all three equity indexes.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

