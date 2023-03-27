U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as signs of banking-sector stress waned and investors bet on multiple Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts before the end of 2023. The S&P 500 SPX gained 25 points, or 0.6%, to 3,996. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose by 255 points, or 0.8%, to 32,493. The Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 42 points, or 0.4%, to 11,866.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

