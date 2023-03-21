U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday with the Dow climbing 300 points immediately after the opening bell as fears about banking-sector instability eased while investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike decision, due out Wednesday afternoon in New York. The S&P 500 SPX gained 35 points, or 0.9%, to 3,986. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose by 305 points, or 1%, to 32,550. The Nasdaq Composite COMP increased by 99 points, or 0.9%, to 11,775. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

