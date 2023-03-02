U.S. stocks were hovering near session highs in the half-final hour of trade Thursday, shaking off earlier weakness and pressure from higher U.S. government bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 394 points, or 1.2%, near 33,052, while the S&P 500 index was up 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.9% higher, despite trading in negative territory earlier in the session. All eyes were on the push higher by the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y above 4%, as well as positive momentum for Dow-component Salesforce Inc, CRM after it reported better adjusted earnings than expected in the fourth quarter. Investors also appeared to welcome remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who on Thursday said he was firmly in support of a 25 basis point rate increase at the central bank’s late-March policy meeting.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

