Dow jumps more 400 points at peak on reports of progress on China-U.S. trade talks

U.S. stocks on Tuesday pivoted decidedly higher from an early slide out of the gate after the U.S. Treasury said an increase in tariffs on some goods from China would be delayed. The U.S. Treasury cited “health, safety, national security” reasons for the removal, according to CNBC. In addition, according to Bloomberg, China’s Liu He has spoken with U.S. trade negotiators Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the the parties are expected to meet again in coming weeks, raising hope that new talks will continue toward a tariff resolution. Trade tensions have been at the center of anxieties on Wall Street, with investors fearing that a prolonged and intensifying dispute would threaten the health of the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 411 points, or 1.6%, higher at 26,309, after tumbling more than 390 points on Monday. The S&P 500 index rose 1.6% to 2,928, while the Nasdaq Composite Index surged 2.1% to 8,031. On Sept. 1, additional tariffs on some $300 million were expected to be placed on China imports, including consumer items like cell phones and shoes. However, tariffs on consumer products will be delayed until mid-December as US and Chinese officials are expected to continue trade talks.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story