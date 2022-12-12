U.S. stocks closed sharply higher Monday, bouncing from last week’s losses ahead of a highly-anticipated reading on inflation for November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up more than 500 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Last week all three major benchmarks suffered losses, snapping a two-week win streak. Investors are awaiting fresh inflation data from the consumer-price index, with a CPI report scheduled to be released Tuesday morning ahead of the U.S. stock market’s open. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

