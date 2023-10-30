U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Dow leading the charge as the market rebounded following a difficult week that saw both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 slide into correction territory. A correction in markets is defined as a drop of 10% or more from a recent closing high. Investors’ sense of renewed optimism was fueled by a handful of strong earnings reports, including numbers from Dow component McDonald’s Corp. MCD which included strong sales growth that sent shares of the fast-food giant soaring out of the gate. Fintech company Sofi Technologies Inc. SOFI also posted a large revenue beat. The S&P 500 SPX gained 28 points, or 0.7%, to 4,146 at the open, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 98 points, or 0.8%, to 12,736, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose by 264 points, or 0.8%, to 32,679. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

