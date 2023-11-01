U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 capping off its biggest three-day percentage-point gain since March after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell again suggested that rising Treasury yields were likely aiding the central bank’s fight against inflation. This could potentially ease the pressure on the Fed to push interest rates even higher, which helped boost stocks. The S&P 500 SPX finished higher for the third straight day, rising 44.04 points, or 1.1%, on Wednesday to 4,237.84, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The index has gained nearly 3% over the last three trading days, its biggest such gain since March 31, Dow Jones Market Data show. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 210.23 points, or 1.6%, to 13,061, rising for a fourth day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 221.71 points, or 0.7%, to finished Wednesday at 33,274.58. The blue-chip gauge has just seen its biggest three-day point gain since April 3, according to Dow Jones data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

