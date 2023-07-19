U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average clinched its eighth straight day in the green amid a flurry of corporate earnings reports. The blue-chip gauge DJIA finished 108.88 points, or 0.3%, higher at 35,060.81, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. It marked the first time that the Dow finished above 35,000 since April 20, 2022, and its longest winning streak since September 2019. The S&P 500 SPX gained 10.72 points, or 0.2%, to 4,565.69. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 4.38 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish at 14,358.02, preliminary data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

