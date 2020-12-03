Dow loses altitude. S&P 500 turns negative in last hour of trade as Pfizer said to slash rollout target for COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. stocks lost some momentum on Thursday after said that Pfizer Inc. expects to ship half of the COVID vaccines it originally planned for this year because of supply-chain problems, but still expects to roll out more than a billion doses in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading up 0.3% at 29,955, but off its best levels Thursday at 30,110, pushing it below its closing record. The S&P 500 index traded 0.2% lower at 3,664, off its intraday high at 3,683, while the Nasdaq Composite Index [: COMP] rose 0.3% at 12,379, but were well off its best level at 12,439.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

