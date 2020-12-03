Dow loses altitude, S&P 500 turns negative, in last hour of trade Thursday as Pfizer said to slash rollout target for COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. stocks lost some momentum on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Pfizer Inc. expects to ship half of the COVID vaccines it originally planned for this year because of supply-chain problems, but still expects to roll out more than a billion doses in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading up 0.3% at 29,955, but off its best levels Thursday at 30,110, pushing it below its closing record. The S&P 500 index traded 0.2% lower at 3,664, off its intraday high at 3,683, while the Nasdaq Composite Index [: COMP] rose 0.3% at 12,379, but were well off its best level at 12,439.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story