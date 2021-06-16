Dow losses deepen, benchmark down around 300 points as Fed refers to inflation’s rise as transitory

U.S. stocks saw losses gather some steam Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve, kept benchmark interest rates steady, as expected, but referred to inflation as transitory and said that it would need substantial further progress before tapering its asset-purchase program, which is currently running at $120 billion a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 300 points, or 0.9%, at 33,999 the S&P 500 index was off 0.7% at 4,217, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off 0.6% at 13,995.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

