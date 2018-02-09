Dow, Nasdaq bounce back into positive territory but market breadth remains negative

Although the Big 3 market indexes have seesawed back to positive territory, overall market breadth is still negative. The number of advancing stocks are outnumbering decliners 1,669 to 1,291 on the NYSE and 1,507 to 1,346 on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 34 points, with 18 of 30 components trading higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite tacked on 0.2%.

