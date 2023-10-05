U.S. stocks were looking to shrug off earlier weakness in the final hour of trade Thursday ahead of a key report Friday on the health of the labor market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up about 27 points, or 0.1%, near 33,157, after trading as low as 32,941.56 earlier in the session, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX was trading less than a point higher at 4,264, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP was up 0.1%. A minor pullback in the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y had the benchmark rate for the economy near 4.7% on Thursday, off its 16-year high reached earlier this week. But investors remained cautious ahead of Friday’s jobs report for September, which could factor into the Federal Reserve’s decision making on whether to keep rates at a 22-year higher or if additional rate hikes are needed to further cool inflation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

