Dow industrials led U.S. stocks higher in Monday’s final hour of trading, up by around 400 points or almost 1.2% and heading for the first gain in four sessions. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively, on their way to their first advances of the past five trading sessions. Stocks were rebounding from last week’s losses as investors turned their attention to key inflation data due later this week and an earnings season that’s entering its final stretch.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

