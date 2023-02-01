U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors braced for a 25 basis point rate hike from the Federal Reserve at the close of its two-day policy meeting. The S&P 500 SPX shed 9 points, or 0.2%, to 4,067. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell by 200 points, or 0.6%, to 33,885. The Nasdaq Composite COMP declined by 3 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,581. While the Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, some anticipate that Chairman Jerome Powell could undercut the market’s latest advance by pushing back against hopes for a policy pivot. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

