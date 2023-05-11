U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday, with the Dow booking a fourth day in a row of losses, as selling pressures returned to shares of regional banks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed about 221 points, or 0.7%, ending near 33,310, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX fell about 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP closed 0.2% higher. Disappointing earnings from Disney Co. DIStied to its streaming business helped drag down the blue-chip Dow, while shares of PacWest Bancorp PACW fell more than 20% after it disclosed a 9.5% decline in deposits in recent weeks. Short-term rates remained volatile on Thursday as investors hoped for progress on the debt-ceiling stalemate in Washington D.C. The 2-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD02Y was pegged at 3.906%, up four of the past five trading days, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The 6-month Treasury bill was at 5.11%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

