The Dow posted a back-to-back loss on Wednesday after a gauge of consumer inflation for August rose on the back of higher energy costs, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended with modest gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed about 70 points, or 0.2%, ending near 34,565, according to preliminary FactSet data. That marked its second day in a row of declines. The S&P 500 index SPX added 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP finished at a 0.3% gain. Both the Dow and S&P 500 struggled for direction earlier Wednesday, with both indexes flipping between small gains and loss as investors considered whether the Federal Reserve will be promoted to increase its policy rate any further this year to tamp down inflation further. Its benchmark rate was increased to a 22-year high in July. The consumer price-index for August showed the yearly rate of inflation climbed to 3.7% from 3.2% in July, and up from a 27-month low of 3% in June.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

