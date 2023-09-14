The Dow finished more than 300 points higher on Thursday to claim its biggest one-day gain in more than five weeks as retail sales data showed a resilient consumer despite the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose about 331 points, or 1%, ending near 34,907, according to preliminary FactSet data. That was its biggest daily percentage gain since August 7, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 index SPX closed 0.8% higher and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP gained 0.8%. U.S. retail sales rose for a fifth straight month in August, climbing 0.6%, despite the Federal Reserve’s policy rate sitting at a 22-year high and worries about fizzling sales after Amazon’s Prime Day sales event in July.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

