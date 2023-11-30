U.S. stocks stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday as the Dow capped off its biggest monthly gain since October 2022, Dow Jones Market Data show. Among the major three indexes, only the Nasdaq Composite finished lower on Thursday. But both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq still managed to log their best monthly percentage-point gain since July 2022. On Thursday, the Dow DJIA gained 519.91 points, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet, rising 1.5% to finish at 35,950.33, its biggest daily point gain since Nov. 2. The S&P 500 SPX gained 17.12 points, or 0.4%, to close at 4,567.69. The Nasdaq COMP shed 32.27 points, or 0.2%, to finish November at 14,226.22. U.S. stocks enjoyed a broad rally this month, with 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finishing higher. Only energy stocks finished November with a loss, dragged down by lower crude-oil prices. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

