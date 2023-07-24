U.S. stocks closed higher, with the Dow posting its longest win streak in over six years, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained about 184 points, or 0.5%, ending near 35,411, according to preliminary FactSet data. With 11 straight sessions of gains, it was the blue-chip gauge’s longest streak of win since Feb. 27, 2017, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index SPX advanced 0.4%, with the energy sector leading the way higher, and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP ended up 0.2%. Stocks have been charging higher in 2023 despite the dramatic pace of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve since last year. Focus is on Wednesday’s Fed rate decision, with U.S. central bankers expected to raise rates by another 25 basis points to a 5.25%-5.5% range, potentially marking the last in this cycle as its inflation fight appears to be pay off. Energy prices rose Monday, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September CL00 delivery ending at $78.74 a barrel, the highest for a front-month contract in three months, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

