U.S. stocks finished at new highs for the year on Monday to kick off a busy week for corporate earnings, with the Nasdaq leading the way up. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose about 76 points, or 0.2%, ending near 34,585, based on preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP closed up 0.9%. That was the Dow’s sixth straight day of wins and marked the highest close since April 2022 for all three major stock indexes, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Equities have rallied as the U.S. economy remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates, keeping investors hopeful about a soft landing, instead of a recession. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she doesn’t anticipate a U.S. recession, in an interview with Bloomberg television. After several big banks reported on Friday, second-quarter earnings results continue with Tesla,TSLA Morgan Stanley MS , Goldman Sachs GS , Netflix NFLX and more on deck. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story