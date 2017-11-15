Dow sinks 150 points, threatens 3-week low as global stock market slumps

U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday opened firmly lower, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to hit its lowest level since late October as a broad commodity downturn whacks investor sentiment. The Dow opened off 150 points, or 0.7%, at 23,258, putting it on pace to hit the lowest level since late Oct. 25, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 index was off 0.8% at 2,558, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off 1% at 6,669. The latest retreat in equity benchmarks has been attributed partly to a sharp slide in crude-oil futures, with West Texas Intermediate oil trading on the New York Mercantile exchange off 2.8% so far this week.

