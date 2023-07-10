U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday as investors look ahead to inflation data and corporate earnings later in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA snapped a four-day losing streak, gaining 211.37 points, or 0.6%, to 33,946.25, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite COMP lagged as megacap tech largely missed out on Monday’s gains. The tech-heavy index rose 24.77 points, or 0.2%, to 13,685.48. The S&P 500 SPX rose by 10.77 points, or 0.2%, to 4,409.72, with industrial stocks emerging as the index’s best-performing sector. Small-cap stocks also saw strong gains on Monday, with the Russell 2000 RUT rising 27.56 points, or 1.5%, to 1,892.15. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

