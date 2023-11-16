U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday, with the Dow snapping a four-day winning streak while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite eked out marginal gains, extending their winning streaks for a third day. The S&P 500 SPX gained 5.38 points, or 0.1%, to 4,508.26, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite COMP rose by 9.84 points, or 0.1%, to 14,113.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed 45.61 points, or 0.1%, to 34,945.60. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

