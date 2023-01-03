The Big 3 stock market indexes are all losing ground in morning trading Tuesday, but exchange data show that the broader stock market is actually rallying. The number of advancing stocks outpaced decliners 1,909 to 918 on the New York Stock Exchange and by 2,374 to 1,304 on the Nasdaq. And volume in advancing stocks made up 59.6% of total volume on the NYSE and 58.6% of the Nasdaq’s total volume. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell 43 points, or 0.1%, the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gave up 0.3%. In contrast, the Russell 2000 index RUT of small capitalization stocks tacked on 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

