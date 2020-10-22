Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall but breadth data is decidedly bullish

The Big 3 stock market indexes are all lower in midday trading, despite decidedly bullish market internals, as large-capitalization stocks were pulling back while small-caps were rallying. The number of stocks gaining ground outnumbered decliners 1,738 to 1,15 on the NYSE and 1,716 to 1,430 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet. Meanwhile, volume in stocks seeing gains represented 67.0% of total volume on the Big Board and 52.8% on the Nasdaq. Bt the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20 points, or 0.1%, but 16 of 30 components gained ground; the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%; and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks surged 0.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

