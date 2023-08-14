U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow flipping positive near the closing bell, as technology stocks bounced back. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose about 26 points, or 0.1%, ending near 35,308, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX scored a 0.6% gain and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP closed up 1.1%, booking its best daily percentage climb since July 28, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500’s information technology sector outperformed with a 1.9% gain, while the communication services segment rose 1%. The rally saw shares of Meta Platforms META, Apple Inc. AAPL, Alphabet GOOG, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Nvidia Corp NVDA each advance Monday, while shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA closed 1.4% lower after the electric-vehicle maker cut the cost of two version of its Model Y SUV by about $1,900 each on Sunday. Big technology stocks have been under pressure in August, including as 10-year Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y have climbed, reaching about 4.19% on Monday, the second-highest level of the year, as of 3 p.m. Eastern. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

