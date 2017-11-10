Dow, S&P 500 break eight-week winning streak

U.S. stocks finished the week on a subdued note, as worries over U.S. tax reform and a delay of the promises cut in corporate taxation, weighed on investors’ minds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 23,423, marking its first weekly loss in nine weeks. The S&P 500 dropped 0.1% to finish the week at 2,582 points, also breaking an eight-week winning streak with a slight dip into negative territory on the week. The Nasdaq Composite meanwhile ended the day marginally higher at 6,751 points, leaving it little changed on the week. In individual stocks, chip maker Nvidia Corp. rose 4.9% on the back of better-than-expected earnings, while Walt Disney Co. shares were up 2.1% despite an earnings-miss, thanks to the announcement of new Star Wars projects.

