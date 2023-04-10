U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Monday, except for the Nasdaq, as investors awaited on fresh economic data and corporate earnings to kick off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose about 100 points, or 0.3%, ending near 33,586, for its third session in a row of gains, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX gained 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP closed fractionally lower, or less than 0.1%. It’s a big week for economic data, including Wednesday’s consumer-price index reading for March. Producer prices are due Thursday and retail sales on Friday, which also marks the start of bank earnings, including from JPMorgan Chase JPM, Citigroup C and Wells Fargo WFC .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

