Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index extended their losses to a third session on Thursday as investors grappled with mixed economic data and Federal Reserve officials remarks on fears that the central bank will keep tightening monetary policy despite signs of slowing economy. Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 139 points, or 0.4%, to 33,151. The S&P 500 declined by 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.5%. Treasury yields ticked up with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rising to 3.407% after finishing at its lowest level in four months on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story