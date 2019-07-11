Dow, S&P 500 rally despite bad market breadth

The rallies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 come despite internal market readings that suggest the overall stock market is actually declining. The number of declining stocks is outnumbering advancers by 1,400 to 1,176 on the NYSE and by 1,522 to 928 on the Nasdaq exchange. In additions, volume in advancing stocks represents just 49.6% on the Big Board and 46.1% on the Nasdaq. The Dow was up 109 points, or 0.4%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite slipped less than 0.1% and the Russell 2000 index of small capitalization stock shed 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

