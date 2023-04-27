Major U.S. stock indexes posted big gains on Thursday as Meta and other major technology companies embolden bullish investors with better earnings results than anticipated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose about 524 points, or 1.6%, ending near 33,826, while the S&P 500 index SPX gained 2%, according to preliminary FactSet figures. That marked the best daily percentage gains for both since Jan. 6, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP led the charge higher Thursday, jumping 2.4%, its best daily advance since Feb. 2. Meta Platforms Inc.’s META said Wednesday that the company’s profit declined less than expected in the first three months of 2023, and a revenue forecast pointed toward reinvigorated sales growth. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

