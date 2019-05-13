Dow stocks losing more than $150 billion in market cap combined

With the stocks of all 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average companies losing ground amid a broad stock market battering, the companies have shed $157.3 billion in market capitalization combined. Among the biggest losers, and based on shares outstanding listed in the companies’ latest SEC filings, Apple Inc. lost $46.6 billion in market cap, as the stock shed 5.1%, Microsoft Corp. had $23.9 billion in market cap shaved off as the stock slid 2.5% and Boeing Co. had $8.2 billion in market cap lopped off with the stock down 4.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 552 points, or 2.1%, as the U.S.-China trade war intensified.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story