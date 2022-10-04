Dow surges more than 900 points and heads for biggest 1-day percentage rise since June 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 900 points at its session high and remained on track for its biggest one-day percentage jump since June 2020 as equities kicked off the new month and quarter with a sharp bounce. The Dow remained up 890 points, or 3.1%, which would be its largest percentage rise since June 5, 2020. The S&P 500 was up 3%, which would be its biggest rise since June 24, 2022. The Nasdaq Composite was up 2.8%. All three major indexes ended Friday at levels last seen in 2020, capping a brutal monthly and quarterly performance. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

