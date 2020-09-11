Dow swings deeper into positive territory in last half-hour of trade Friday

U.S. stock benchmarks on Friday were seeing gains firm in the final half-hour of trade on Wall Street, in a week that has been marked by rapidly rising volatility in technology-related stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading up 232 points, or 0.8%, at 27,760, after hitting a low of 27,448.15. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% at 3,352, after touching its low of 3,310.47. Both benchmarks are still slightly off their best levels of the session. The Nasdaq Composite Index , meanwhile, was off 0.3% but off its low of 10,728. All three benchmarks are still headed for sharp weekly declines, after the Nasdaq Composite on Tuesday tumbled into correction territory, commonly defined as a drop of at least 10% from a recent peak. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

