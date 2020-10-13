Dow trades near Tuesday’s low as Eli Lilly says it halted a coronavirus antibody trial

U.S. stocks took a dip lower Tuesday afternoon after drugmaker Eli Lilly said that it paused a drug treatment trial for the illness caused by the novel strain of coroavirus that causes COVID-19. A pause in such clinical trials isn’t unusual but comes as Johnson & Johnson also announced a momentary halt of a vaccine trial, as investors remain fixated on remedies and treatments to address the deadly illness that has infected more than 37 million people globally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 213 points, or 0.7%, at 28,625; the S&P 500 index was off 0.8% at 3,505; while the Nasdaq Composite Index traded 0.2% lower at 11,849. All three benchmarks were trading near their lows of the session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story